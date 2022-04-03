Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.12. 1,884,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

