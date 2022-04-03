Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Holdings Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,393,000 after buying an additional 385,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 133,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 211,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DIVO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 320,962 shares of the company traded hands. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

