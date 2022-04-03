Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

AMPL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,964. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

