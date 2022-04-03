Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

