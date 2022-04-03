Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 797 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after acquiring an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

