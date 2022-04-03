Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NEP opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.