Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 385.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.65 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.05 and its 200-day moving average is $241.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

