Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ALLETE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,184 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in ALLETE by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ALLETE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

