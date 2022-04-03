Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

