ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.
