Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $18.99.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.