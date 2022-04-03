Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ANXGF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

