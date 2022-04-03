Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BRKL opened at $15.91 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after buying an additional 3,629,143 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 416,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 229,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

