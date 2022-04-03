Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.64. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.66. 305,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.32.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.