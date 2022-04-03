Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) to post $168.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.70 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $710.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,516. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.