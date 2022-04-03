Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to post $168.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.70 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $710.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,516. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

