Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.20 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) to announce sales of $589.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $806.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

COOP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. 667,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

