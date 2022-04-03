Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) to post sales of $70.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.30 million and the highest is $73.10 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $80.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $301.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $327.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $344.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. 161,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,525. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

