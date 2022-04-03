Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.64. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. 1,980,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

