Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

APTX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

