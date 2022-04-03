Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post -$2.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($4.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($8.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.93. 385,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,561. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,391,000 after buying an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,069,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

