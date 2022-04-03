Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $74.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.95 million to $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $314.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $325.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $333.13 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $350.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

CPSI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 96,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

