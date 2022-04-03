Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will report $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $34.60 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $136.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CRON. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 3,158,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,759,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 77,306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

