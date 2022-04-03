Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in DISH Network by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,938. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

