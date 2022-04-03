Analysts Expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $61.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.10 million and the lowest is $61.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

ESMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,911. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

