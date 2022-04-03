Analysts Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to report $77.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $388.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gitlab.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 1,272,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,200. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.