Analysts Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to report $77.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $388.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 1,272,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,200. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

