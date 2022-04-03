Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

