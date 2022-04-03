Analysts Expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Semrush posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Semrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $10,839,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 4,323.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,441.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 375,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

SEMR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 230,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,812. Semrush has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.00.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

