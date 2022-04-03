Analysts Expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will report $16.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.89 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $67.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $73.12 million, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $74.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Century Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 81,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $4,575,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $6,344,000.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

