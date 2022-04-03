Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $143.00

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $119.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $158.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,803,000 after acquiring an additional 560,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,138,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

