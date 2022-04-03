Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $115.13

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

BlackLine stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

