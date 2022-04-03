Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $105.45

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.90.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.13 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

