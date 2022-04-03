Analysts Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 276,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. CS Disco has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

