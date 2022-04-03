Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price at $68.14

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Edison International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 375,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Edison International by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Edison International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

