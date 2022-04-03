Analysts Set Expectations for The Lovesac Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lovesac in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

