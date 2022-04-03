Analysts Set Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) PT at $45.33

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.60. 162,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,808. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.