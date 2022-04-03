Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Price Target at €82.01

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.01 ($90.12).

HFG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($103.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HFG stock traded up €1.58 ($1.74) on Friday, hitting €42.54 ($46.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €46.11 and its 200-day moving average is €66.09. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

