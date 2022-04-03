Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price at $110.14

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

