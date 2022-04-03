Analysts Set National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Target Price at $63.25

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,379,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,222 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 137,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. 848,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,466. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $71.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

