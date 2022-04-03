Analysts Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $21.00

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

