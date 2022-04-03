Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $8.50

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.