Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $109.20

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TTEC stock remained flat at $$82.52 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,371. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 411,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

