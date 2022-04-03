Analyzing Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) & Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Home Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $123.17 million 2.82 $48.62 million $5.77 7.09 Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million 2.99 $7.57 million $1.11 14.28

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affinity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 39.47% 14.27% 1.74% Affinity Bancshares 21.56% 6.40% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

