AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,703,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

