Andrew Jay Sossen Sells 33,750 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

