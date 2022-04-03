Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Decreased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

