Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,870. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

