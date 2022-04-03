Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.40. 4,827,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

