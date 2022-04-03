Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 379 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

SYK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.05. 1,044,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day moving average is $261.53. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

