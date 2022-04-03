Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

