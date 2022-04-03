Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,201,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.79. The stock had a trading volume of 699,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $322.90 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

